scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Rohit Sharma praises Siraj's improvement, confirms Ishan Kishan's ODI role

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has lavished praise on seamer Mohammed Siraj, and confirmed that young batter Ishan Kishan will feature in the upcoming New Zealand ODI series, starting here on Wednesday.

“In terms of Ishan, yeah, he will be batting middle order. I’m glad he could get a run here after that fine knock in Bangladesh,” Rohit said in the pre-game press conference before the first ODI against New Zealand.

Kishan scored a double century opening the batting in his last ODI against Bangladesh, but had to sit out the more recent ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit also heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj, saying: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen how well Siraj has fared across all three formats. He has improved his bowling; his line and length have improved. He has especially worked on his outswing. Earlier, he wasn’t that renowned for swing, but he has shown his ability to swing with the new ball over the last series.

“It isn’t an easy task for any batsman to face the new ball. Siraj has started understanding his bowling and what the team wants from him. Overall he has become a very good bowler for the team, one who can take wickets with the new ball and in the middle overs. He has also improved his death bowling with the IPL”.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
ISL: Have seen renewed confidence and maturity in the team, says Jamshedpur FC's Boothroyd
Next article
When Kristin Chenoweth was 'practically killed' in a set accident
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US