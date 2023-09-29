scorecardresearch
Roma suffer another nightmare at Genoa

By Agency News Desk
Rome, Sep 29 (IANS) Roma’s poor form in Serie A continued as they were destroyed by newly-promoted Genoa 4-1. Having only picked up one victory from their previous five games, the Giallorossi’s slow start to the new season continued when they found themselves behind after five minutes when ex-Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman assisted for Albert Gudmundsson to finish with a low strike.

Despite Bryan Cristante’s equaliser in the 22nd minute, Mateo Retegui restored the lead for the home side on the stroke of halftime after some good team play.

Genoa extended their lead in the 74th minute with Rade Dragusin’s header, before Junior Messias sealed the win with a first-time strike.

Also on Thursday, Fiorentina shared the spoils with Frosinone in a 1-1 draw, while Monza and Bologna played out a goalless draw.

–IANS

cs

7
