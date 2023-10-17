scorecardresearch
Roque could join Barcelona as soon as January, says Deco

FC Barcelona could promote 18-year-old striker Vitor Roque from Brazil to their first-team squad as early as next January, the club's Director of Sport, Deco, revealed

FC Barcelona could promote 18-year-old striker Vitor Roque from Brazil to their first-team squad as early as next January, the club’s Director of Sport, Deco, revealed. Barca initially signed the young forward during the summer, planning for him to join the first-team squad for the 2024-2025 season. However, in an interview with El Mundo Deportivo newspaper, Deco disclosed that the move might occur sooner if Barcelona can comply with La Liga’s financial fair play requirements.

“We don’t know yet if we can bring him or not, but if we can bring him in January, he would be to join the team,” he stated.

Despite his age, Roque has already netted 27 goals in 77 appearances for Athletico Paranaense in Brazil, although he is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury.

“The club’s doctors are in contact with those of Paranaense. I know that he is recovering well, that he is fine and that he will return to training soon,” Deco shared about the youngster, whom he characterized as “a footballer to play for Barcelona.”

“As well as technical quality, he has to have a lot of personality. He is a brave player, who doesn’t feel pressure and that is good, because Barcelona is a tough club to play for.”

“He is young and still has a lot to learn, but I know he is a player who will learn quickly and has a strong character to be able to face a challenge as important as Barcelona and at such a young age,” Deco concluded.

