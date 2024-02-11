HomeWorldSports

Rybakina, Kasatkina win three-setters to move into Abu Dhabi final

By Agency News Desk

Al Rawaah, Feb 11 (IANS) No.1 seed Elena Rybakina and No.7 Daria Kasatkina each won three-set semifinals to line up a championship showdown at the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open.

2022 Wimbledon Champion Rybakina prevailed through three sets 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 against Liudmila Samsonova to book her spot in Sunday’s sold-out final, finally breaking her winless streak over her opponent.

With her victory, World No.5 Rybakina earned her first tour-level win over 15th-ranked Samsonova. Samsonova had won all four of their previous professional meetings.

Earlier, Kasatkina clinched her spot in the final after a three-set thriller against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Kasatkina’s 2-hour and 59-minute victory put Kasatkina into her second final of the season, having made her first in Adelaide last month. The victory is Kasatkina’s first over a Top 20 opponent since defeating No.18 Karolina Pliskova at Eastbourne last summer.

Rybakina and Kasatkina have split their four lifetime meetings. Rybakina prevailed in their most recent meeting, squeaking past Kasatkina 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(8) in last year’s Montreal quarterfinals.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
NASA Expedition 71 astronauts to conduct key research in space
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US