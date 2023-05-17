scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SAFF Championship 2023: India drawn against Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan in Group A

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Hosts India were drawn in Group A of the SAFF Championship 2023, along with Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan, in the official draw ceremony that was conducted, here on Wednesday.

The draw was conducted in presence of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, South Asian Football Federation General Secretary Anwarul Huq, and AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran.

Lebanon and Kuwait are the two teams from outside the South Asian region, who are participating by dint of special invitation. Eight teams are set to fight it out for South Asian supremacy in Bengaluru, as the tournament is set to get underway on June 21, with the final on July 4 in Bengaluru.

India, being the hosts, were automatically placed atop Group A, with Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan drawn into the group later. Over in Group B, Lebanon, being the highest ranked team, were automatically placed at the top of the group, with the Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

“I would like to convey my deep gratitude to the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) for acquiescing to our request of inviting more countries from outside the South Asian region to participate in this Championship. I feel that the addition of Kuwait and Lebanon will help make the Championship more competitive, and I am deeply thankful to the SAFF for taking our recommendation into consideration,” said Chaubey, at the start of the draw ceremony.

“Our effort remains to play around 20-25 quality matches, and we have already seen that process begin with the Tri-Nation Cup in Imphal. Now, our team will also play the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, followed by the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru. They are also set to play the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia and the King’s Cup in Thailand later this year.

Bengaluru is the capital city of the Santosh Trophy champions, and it has excellent facilities. It is our hope that more fans come to support our team in Bengaluru, and push the boys forward,” he added.

On the other hand, SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Huq called SAFF, an ambassador for regional unity and sporting excellence.

“On behalf of SAFF, it is my honour and privilege to welcome everyone to Delhi for the official draw Ceremony. Today, we witness the beginning of the journey that unites nations. The SAFF has been an ambassador for regional unity and sporting excellence, and we are happy to bring all countries together, fostering brotherhood, cultural togetherness, and the power of hope to transcend boundaries,” said Huq.

“Today marks the first day towards this extraordinary tournament with teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan from South Asia, and also our two invitees Lebanon and Kuwait. Let’s all come together as a region united by the joy of football,” he added.

Meanwhile, AIFF Secretary General Prabhakaran said that the addition of Lebanon and Kuwait wll add to the competitiveness of the tournament.

“With Lebanon and Kuwait being added to the SAFF Championship, the competitiveness of the tournament is set to be elevated further, and it would also help our preparations for the AFC Asian Cup. For us, retaining the SAFF Championship is also a focus, and we are sure that our team is better prepared than the last edition and our team will do well and be champions this time too,” he said.

India head coach Igor Stimac reiterated that the competitiveness of the Championship will be higher with the addition of the two teams from the Middle East.

“We are very happy to host the SAFF tournament, and as such, we need to behave and act as the favourites to win it. We also welcome Kuwait and Lebanon as guests, participants and hope they will enjoy their stay in India and the tournament itself. Playing against them should help us in our preparations for the AFC Cup and our boys are really excited, and determined to do well,” said Stimac.

“A long duration camp was always something we were insisting on and we are going to use it to improve certain parts of our game, work more on mental strength and passing confidence,” he added.

The SAFF Championship 2023 gets underway on June 21, with Kuwait taking on Nepal in Bengaluru, followed by the match between India and Pakistan later in the same day.

Group B action gets underway on June 22, with Lebanon taking on Bangladesh in the first match of the day, while Maldives play Bhutan after that.

The two teams from each group will enter the semi-finals, which will be played on July 1, while the final will be played on July 4.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Next article
India's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' due of climate change: Scientists
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' due of climate change: Scientists

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Health & Lifestyle

US pharmacy giant discloses data breach affecting 6 mn patients

Health & Lifestyle

Clapping to nurses' dance puts CMO in UP's Manipuri into trouble

Health & Lifestyle

Google Cloud's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

News

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

Health & Lifestyle

Is hypertension different in women than men?

Health & Lifestyle

Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards

News

Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

News

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita Sen from ‘Aarya 3’ sets

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana Ranaut claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, ‘anti-nationals’

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US