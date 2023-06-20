scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SAFF Championship: Holders India to open campaign with Pakistan clash

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) Just three days after winning the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian senior men’s team will begin its campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023 against Pakistan in Group A at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.

India are a dominant force in the SAFF Championship and the most successful team while Pakistan’s best has been a third-place finish in 1997 and an appearance in the semifinals twice.

Despite this huge gap in their record in the competition, a sell-out crowd is expected to witness the battle between the arch-rivals.

The other two teams from Group A, Nepal and Kuwait will clash in the opening match of the tournament earlier on Wednesday. Group B, consisting of Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan, is set to begin on Thursday.

Record eight-time champions India are out to defend the title they won in the Maldives in 2021 after beating Nepal 3-0 in the final. The SAFF Championship is being held in India for the fourth time, and they have won the trophy on each of the last three occasions as hosts (1999, 2011 and 2015).

With the inclusion of guest teams, Kuwait and Lebanon, the SAFF Championship is set to feature eight teams for the first time since 2013.

The Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac extended his warm welcome to both West Asian guests at the pre-tournament press conference and listed them among teams to watch out for.

“I hope Kuwait and Lebanon feel welcome in every sense here in this beautiful city of Bengaluru. This SAFF Championship is going to be very competitive. Our group is special (Pakistan, Nepal and Kuwait), and every game will be different. The crowd will enjoy good football, and let’s hope for plenty of goals,” said Stimac.

India bagged a convincing 2-0 win over Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup Final on Sunday evening. Stimac stated that although his side is content with how they’ve done, there’s no time to dwell on that result or even overvalue the success in Bhubaneswar.

“The mood in the camp is brilliant, obviously, after winning the Intercontinental Cup. We enjoyed each and every second in Odisha and are happy with our performance. But the second step, which is the difficult one, is to repeat it from game to game. Let’s not be misled by the great performance against Lebanon, as every day is a new challenge. Keeping consistency is very important for us,” said the Croatian.

Moving from the heat and humidity of Bhubaneswar to the rain and coolness of Bengaluru is a welcome change for Stimac.

“It’s going to be different here – new tournament, new approach, new teams, new conditions. It’s beautiful weather to play football,” he smiled. “Obviously, we’ll approach each game separately. We’re well aware of the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents, so we’ll work on it,” he added.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal

Health & Lifestyle

Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN Secretary General

Health & Lifestyle

Can Yoga and modern medicine work together?

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Kejriwal vows to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

Health & Lifestyle

INVEX Health to soon launch India's first oral HIV self-test

Technology

From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom

News

Misha Collins on cancellation of 'Gotham Knights': 'I'm bummed and disappointed'

News

Before swinging in for 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika pens a note after 'Animal' wrap-up

Technology

Tinder removes 5 mn spam, bot accounts in Q1 this year

News

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

News

Sasha Calle is keen to return as Supergirl in future DC installments

News

'Pine Cone' director locked 5 fresh talents from India through Zoom auditions

News

Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year

News

When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room

Sports

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series next month

Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Haryana, M.P qualify for semis

Health & Lifestyle

India's 1st mRNA Omicron booster vax gets DCGI nod, to launch in 2-3 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US