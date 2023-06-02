Sandesh Jhingan leaves Bengaluru FC, Naushad Moosa joins NorthEast United FC

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Last seasons runners-up, Bengaluru FC announced on Thursday that defender Sandesh Jhingan who was one of their top performers will depart the club having joined the club last year from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Jhingan was a rock at the back for Bengaluru FC as they overcame a difficult start to the season to reach the ISL and Super Cup finals.

The 29-year-old was a real presence at the back for the Blues as he won 118 aerial duels which was more than double that of Mumbai City FC’s Mourtada Fall (55), the second-best player in the ISL in this metric last season.

The Blues will have their work cut out to replace the towering Indian centre-back as they look to go one step better next season.

Meanwhile, former Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa has joined NorthEast United FC as Indian assistant coach, head coach of the reserve team and head of youth development, the club announced on Thursday.

Moosa who worked at Bengaluru FC in a similar capacity and delivered positive results for the youth teams and will team up with Mandar Tamhane who joined the club as CEO last month.

“I’m excited to take up this opportunity at NorthEast United, as I believe it is a great challenge for me at this stage in my career as a coach. The foundation of many teams in the country are built around players from this region and I am excited about the talent we can find both for NorthEast United and for the Indian Football Team in the future,” Moosa told the club’s official website after taking up the role.

