scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Tennis star Sania Mirza ended her magnificent 20-year-long career with a defeat in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

By News Bureau

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday ended her magnificent 20-year-long career with a defeat in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The 36-year-old India legend lost in straight sets along with American partner Madison Keys in women’s doubles tie. The pair went 4-6 0-6 down to Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in one hour long battle.

A mother to 4-year-old boy Izhaan, Mirza, who had turned pro back in 2003, ended her glorious career with six Grand Slam trophies.

Three of those came in women’s doubles with Swiss great Martina Hingis. The other three were in mixed doubles, two of which were with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi – 2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open – while the other one was a US Open trophy with Bruno Soares.

Earlier last month, Sania was denied a fairytale ending to her Grand Slam career after she lost in the Australian Open mixed doubles final with Rohan Bopanna.

Previous article
SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery
Next article
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Sports

Lack of access and opportunities is what kills a young sportsperson's dreams: Virat Kohli

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad home to maximum USFDA approved pharma units in world

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US