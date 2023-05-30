scorecardresearch
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protest against Brij Bhushan in several parts of country on June 1

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a protest on June 1 in several parts of the country, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On Monday, IANS had reported that the protest is likely to be shifted to Delhi borders like how farmers’ agitation was held as wrestlers were in talks with farmers’ unions and khaps.

The move came after the Delhi Police cleared all signs of the wrestlers’ month-long protest, taking away all items that the grapplers had brought to Jantar Mantar to protest against the WFI chief over sexual misconduct allegations.

On Tuesday a statement from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) further strengthened the report, and it stated that Bajrang Punia attended the meeting organised by SKM.

“Bajrang Punia, representative of the Wrestlers’ Action Committee, was a special invitee in the meeting organised by SKM. Bajrang said that the working committee of wrestlers will fully support the decisions of SKM in support of their struggle and will make all efforts to continue their fight for justice till the arrest of WFI chief, accused of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

“It was assured in the meeting that SKM would support and actively participate in the struggle of the wrestlers till their victory. After discussion in the meeting, further course of action was decided.”

SKM will coordinate with all other sections including trade unions, women, youth, students and businessmen, intellectuals and social movements to make this action massive and successful, it said.

“On June 5, SKM plans to expose Brij Bhushan criminal conduct so far and burn his effigy at village and town level across India. SKM will call a meeting of the National Council in New Delhi immediately after that and decide the future course of action to continue the struggle,” the statement read.

The protesting wrestlers have now reached their respective homes and are in talks with each other through phones and discussing further plans.

–IANS

cs

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
