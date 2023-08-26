scorecardresearch
Saud Shakeel added to Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup; Tayyab Tahir lone travelling reserve

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have added left-handed batter Saud Shakeel to the 17-member squad for the Men’s Asia Cup 2023 ODI tournament, starting on August 30.

Saud Shakeel has been elevated from travelling reserves to the main squad, the PCB informed in a statement on Saturday.

Tayyab Tahir, the right-handed batter, will remain with the side as a travelling reserve.

Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Multan on Sunday and will rest the next day. The team management has given an off day to the players who participated in the Lankan Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening.

The players will train on Tuesday (August 29) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan play Nepal in Multan on August 30 in the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir.

