Scott Boland released from Australia Test squad to play BBL

Scott Boland has been released by the Australian Test squad for the ongoing series against Pakistan to play for his Big Bash League

Scott Boland _ pic courtesy news agency

Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) Fast bowler Scott Boland has been released by the Australian Test squad for the ongoing series against Pakistan to play for his Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Stars on Saturday, when they play against the Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Boland was unavailable for Melbourne Stars as he was on standby as the first bowling reserve for the second Test.

The right-arm pacer didn’t feature in any of the three Tests against Pakistan as Australia relied on the tried and tested pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood that helped in sealing the series with victories in both Perth and Melbourne Tests and eyeing a series whitewash.

The 34-year-old, who famously took 6/7 in the Boxing Day Ashes Test at MCG back in 2021, is set to make his comeback for the Stars at the same venue following his transfer from the Hobart Hurricanes.

He has taken 70 wickets in his BBL career to date with a best bowling figure of 4-30.

