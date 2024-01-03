Senior Artistic Gymnastics National: Dipa Karmakar shines in all-around; Railways clinch Gold in Women's Team category

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (IANS) Olympian Dipa Karmakar topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points as she hogged the limelight on day 2 of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2024.

Railways emerged champions in the women’s team category with 182.60 points.

Maharashtra finished in second position with 169.95, while West Bengal finished third with 166.80 points in the women’s category on the second day at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The hosts Odisha finished fourth with 164.65 points.

Sudhir Mital, President, Gymnastics Federation of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of today’s medal ceremony.

Dipa, who is representing Tripura, cumulated a total of 49.55. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

Expressing her delight at topping the all-around category, Dipa stated, “I’m competing in Senior Nationals after eight years, I feel great about it, and I am really happy with my today’s performance. I’ll try to do well tomorrow as well, there will be competition on individual apparatus.”

“It’s really great to see the Gymnastics Centre here, and I’m sure it will produce a lot of Olympic and Asian Games Gymnasts. I would also like to thank the Odisha Government for building this Centre and creating that sports culture for the athletes.”

Railways’ Pranati Das (47.00) and Swastika Ganguly (45.30) finished second and third positions respectively in the all-around. Pranati recorded 12.80 on Vault, 10.60 on Uneven Bars, 11.50 on Balance Beam and 12.10 on Floor Exercise, while her teammate Swastika bagged 12.80 on Vault, 9.15 on Uneven Bars, 11.70 on Balance Beam and 11.65 on Floor Exercise.

Individual gymnasts across both men’s and women’s categories will be in action on the final day of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships on Thursday.

