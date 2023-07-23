scorecardresearch
Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, July 23 (IANS) Ronald Falkoski struck a first-half winner as Gremio climbed to second in Brazil’s Serie A standings with a 1-0 home victory over Atletico Mineiro.

The 20-year-old midfielder headed home in the 11th minute after Franco Cristaldo’s delivery from a corner.

Atletico controlled almost two thirds of the total possession and had 17 shots on goal but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Gabriel Grando on Saturday night.

The result at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre leaves Gremio with 29 points from 15 games, 10 points behind leaders Botafogo. Atletico Mineiro are 13th, eight points further back, Xinhua reported.

In Rio de Janeiro, Victor Hugo scored a late equalizer as Flamengo salvaged a 1-1 home draw with America Mineiro.

Both teams struggled to find a cutting edge in attack but Felipe Azevedo appeared to put the visitors on course for a shock victory with a low finish six minutes from time.

The goal jolted the hosts into action and Hugo, a second-half substitute for Everton Ribeiro, headed home in the fifth minute of stoppage time following Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s cross.

Flamengo are now third in the 20-team standings with 28 points, 18 points ahead of 19th-placed America.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Palmeiras won 3-1 at home to Fortaleza, Cuiaba clinched a 2-1 home victory over Sao Paulo and Bahia were held to a goalless home draw by Corinthians.

Agency News Desk
