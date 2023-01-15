scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Serie A: Lautaro decisive in Inter's victory over Verona

By News Bureau

Rome, Jan 15 (IANS) Lautaro Martinez managed three consecutive games on the scoresheet as his sole goal saw Inter Milan beat Hellas Verona 1-0 at San Siro.

The Nerazzurri just needed an extra time to get the better of Parma in the Coppa Italia midweek and entered Saturday’s game without Romelu Lukaku and Marcelo Brozovic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lautaro got the job done in the opening minutes as the World Cup winner sent the ball into the net after a series of ricochets.

The Argentinean had doubled the lead in the second half as he dinked it over an on-rushing goalkeeper, but it was wiped out as Lautaro had a foul in the build-up.

The win, coupled with Juve’s frustrating 5-1 defeat to Napoli on Saturday, allowed Inter to level the Bianconeri on 37 points, but still rank fourth due to an inferior goal difference.

Another Milanese club AC Milan suffered a different fortune on Saturday, as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Lecce.

Theo Hernandez’s own goal and Federico Baschirotto’s header let the home side establish a 2-0 lead before the break, but Rafael Leao’s strike from a tricky angle and Davide Calabria’s header saw Milan claim a back-to-back 2-2 stalemate.

Milan overtook Juve to second place, but table leaders Napoli run away with a 9-point advantage.

Elsewhere, Cremonese lost 3-2 to Monza on home turf. With a poor start of seven draws and 11 defeats, Cremonese sacked head coach Massimiliano Alvini.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
YouTube plans to change profanity rules that caused creators outrage
Next article
Premier League: Rashford scores winner in Manchester derby while there is drama in drop zone
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US