Serie A: Roma part ways with Jose Mourinho after 3-consecutive defeats

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Roma has parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho following a string of disappointing results in Serie A. The decision comes after the club’s 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday, leaving them in ninth place in the league and without a win in their last three matches.

Despite Mourinho securing the Europa Conference League title in 2022, this season has been challenging for Roma, prompting the decision to part with the Portuguese manager.

Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin expressed gratitude to Mourinho for his passion and efforts during his tenure at the club. According to Sportitalia former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi, currently in charge of SPAL, is reportedly the frontrunner to take over, with talks scheduled for Tuesday.

Mourinho, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season, faced speculation about a potential extension until last month. His return from a touchline ban for Saturday’s game with Hellas Verona was anticipated, following a one-match suspension after receiving a red card during the Coppa Italia derby win over Lazio.

Appointed as Roma’s head coach in May 2021, Mourinho led the club to sixth-place finishes in the previous two seasons. However, the current campaign has been marked by inconsistent form and key player absences due to injuries, including Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling.

The departure of Mourinho, who has managed top clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, signals a new chapter for Roma as they seek stability and success in Serie A.

