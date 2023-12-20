Sevilla end winless run with new coach, Atletico held by Getafe in thriller

Madrid, Dec 20 (IANS) New coach Quique Sanchez Flores needed just two days in charge to achieve what his predecessor Diego Alonso was unable to do in nine weeks, as Sevilla ended an eight-game winless run in La Liga with a 3-0 victory away to Granada.

Sevilla took the lead in the 23rd minute with a shot from Adria Pedrosa, which took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

Lucas Ocampos doubled the lead with a spectacular effort into the corner on 32 minutes, reports Xinhua.

Sergio Ramos added Sevilla’s third with a header from a free kick early in the second half as Sanchez Flores enjoyed a comfortable debut against a side that looks doomed to relegation with just eight points from 18 matches.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice for Atletico Madrid but was unable to give them a win, as Borja Mayoral also scored a brace for Getafe in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico were down to 10 men after just 37 minutes in which Stefan Savic was shown two yellow cards, but still took a 1-0 lead thanks to the French striker, who nodded home a cross from Rodrigo Riquelme.

Borja Mayoral made it 1-1 when he nodded home after Jan Oblak had saved Mason Greenwood’s effort in the 53rd minute.

But Alvaro Morata headed home Marcos Llorente’s cross to make it 2-1 in the 62nd minute, and Griezmann added his second of the night from the penalty spot four minutes later to score Atletico’s third.

It looked to be game over, but Oscar Rodriguez gave Getafe hope when he had space to fire home in the 87th minute, and in the 91st minute the visitors got their own penalty after Riquelme intercepted a cross with his arm in the Atletico area.

Mayoral kept his calm to beat Oblak from the spot to make it 3-3 and it took an enormous save from Oblak to deny Rodriguez’s attempt in the 10th minute of the injury time.

In Tuesday’s first game, a goal from Sergi Canos after 60 minutes ended Valencia’s five-game winless run and extended Rayo Vallecano’s winless run to eight.

Canos gave Valencia a 1-0 win with a right foot shot that seemed to fool home keeper Stole Dimitrievski.

