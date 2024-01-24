Shah Khawar assumes charge as PCB chairman

Lahore, Jan 24 (IANS) Shah Khawar, an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has assumed charge as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Khawar, who is also the Election Commissioner of PCB, takes the post reportedly in an interim capacity after the exit of Zaka Ashraf last week.

“I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest,” said Khawar in a PCB statement.

PCB added that according to the notification dated January 23 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.

Khawar is the fifth person to sit in the post of PCB Chairman in the last 14 months, which previously had Ramiz Raja, Najam Sethi, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana and Ashraf in the role.

With Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, also the PCB patron, appointing him, Khawar’s first role will be to conduct elections which will also determine the next elected PCB Chairman.

