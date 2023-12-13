Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Shaheen Afridi named Pakistan vice-captain for Australia Tests

Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed vice-captain of the Pakistan Test team for the series against Australia

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

Perth, Dec 13 (IANS) Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was on Wednesday appointed vice-captain of the Pakistan Test team for the series against Australia, starting December 14 in Perth, Pakistan Cricket said.

Earlier, Shaheen was also appointed captain of the Pakistan Men’s T20 Cricket Team, after Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats after the ICC World Cup 2023 debacle.

He will step into the forefront of the pace bowling unit in the absence of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, with Faheem Ashraf providing strong support.

Shaheen has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 52 T20Is for Pakistan, registering 105 wickets at an economy of 3.08.

–IANS/bc/

