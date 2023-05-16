scorecardresearch
Shaik Sadiya Almasa stars for India in Powerlifting Championship; sets new Asian Record

By Agency News Desk

Vijayawada, May 16 (IANS) Shaik Sadiya Almasa, a student of KL Deemed to be University, has set a new Asian Record on her way to bagging three gold and one bronze medal in the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship held in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Sadiya achieved a stunning feat earning the gold medal in Squat with a record-breaking lift of 190kg, a Deadlift of an impressive 160kg, and an overall total of 427.5kg.

Additionally, she secured the bronze medal in bench press with a remarkable 77.5kg lift. Her performance not only earned her well-deserved recognition but also set a new standard in the sport.

“This achievement is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and perseverance, and we at KL University are proud of her outstanding performance,” the University informed in a release.

Shaik Sadiya Almasa is presently pursuing a BA (IAS) from KL Deemed to be University. She is an International Powerlifting player from Andhra Pradesh, and her consistent performances have won her many laurels at the state and national levels. She is now one of the most successful women Powerlifters in India.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said, “Sports is not just a performance, but a commitment where you work hard and evolve yourself over time. We give the utmost priority to sports at our University. The sports culture at the campus inculcates a winning spree and a sportsman spirit among our students and leads them to become more focused on their careers and life.”

On this occasion, Shaik Sadiya Almasa said, “I dedicate these medals to my country, and my parents are my inspiration. My father is an International powerlifter, and he has trained me for the past four years. I thank my university for its moral and financial support. My special thanks to the sports department, faculty, and my coach for the encouragement.”

The Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship held in Alappuzha, Kerala, is a prestigious competition that attracts the best powerlifters from all over Asia. The championship features various categories based on age, gender, and weight, and the competition is known for its high level of competition. The 2023 edition of the championship saw participants from different countries compete for the top honours.

Shaik has already made India proud in the past, winning two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal for the country in the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships Open Sub-Junior, Junior, and Master’s Women and Men 2022, held in Coimbatore, India. She also won one gold, one bronze, and overall silver in the Junior World Powerlifting Championship in Turkey from August 26 to September 4, 2022.

Her recent achievement in the Commonwealth Junior Powerlifting Championship is worth mentioning. She secured four gold medals and created three new records in Auckland, New Zealand, from November 24 to December 4, 2022.

–IANS

bsk/ak

