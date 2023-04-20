scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

She found captaincy 'tricky', Heather Knight opens up on Smriti Mandhana's RCB leadership in WPL 2023

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, April 20 (IANS) She may have led the Indian Women’s T20 squad in international matches on and off since 2019 but England captain Heather Knight says Smriti Mandhana found the pressure too much and struggled to manage captaincy during the recently-concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Mandhana found captaincy “quite tricky” during the WPL and struggled to manage the hype that came with the role, her Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Heather Knight has said.

Knight, speaking on the latest 100% Cricket Podcast, suggested the hype surrounding the inaugural edition of the WPL and the pressure that comes with captaining a high-profile team affected Mandhana, whose side won just twice in eight matches.

Mandhana was charged with leading a side comprising international heavyweights in Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt and Knight herself, but RCB still finished fourth out of five teams.

“I know Smriti really well. I’ve played with her at Western Storm before and Hobart Hurricanes a few years ago, so I know [her] really well,” Knight told Nasser Hussain and Frankie Mackay in the ICC 100% Cricket Podcast.

“I’m good friends with her. And I felt her at times actually, like the amount of pressure she was under was unlike probably no one has experienced before.”

Mandhana was signed up by RCB for INR 3.4cr — the highest winning bid at the WPL auction earlier this year — and was named captain of the side despite a relative lack of experience in the role. She also struggled with the bat, scoring 149 runs in eight games, at an average of 18.62 and a strike rate of 111.19.

“The intensity and the pressure are so big on her out there. And I think she did find it tough, but I think she’ll learn a huge amount from it, and be a better captain because of it,” said Knight.

“I had a really good relationship with her on the field. I’d try and chip in, but ultimately she was running the show.

“She’s quite a relaxed, calm captain. And certainly, one that wants to bring the group together. Her role in the Indian side as the vice-captain is to bring the group together, and bring the younger players and the older players together. So that’s certainly one of our strengths.”

Despite RCB struggling, Knight enjoyed her experience at the inaugural WPL, said a report on the ICC website. “It was a really great competition to be involved in,” she said.

“A very different experience to one I’ve ever experienced before. Just the intensity of the tournament and the off-field commitment in terms of shooting a few cringy ads myself, and doing things like that was just like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Champions League: Haaland goal helps Man City secure draw at Bayern to advance into semis
Next article
Reddit to start charging for access to its API
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

News

Unconventional subjects keep Kashika Kapoor growing as an artiste

Technology

Malware ‘Goldson’ infects 60 Google Play apps with 100 mn downloads

Technology

Committed to growing, investing across the country: Cook tells PM Modi

Technology

New malware in Discord can steal users' info, warn researchers

News

'The Broken News 2' will see Shriya Pilgaonkar's character fight for justice

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's batting style is very similar to Michael Hussey, says Irfan Pathan

News

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

Technology

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K today

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya probes death of high school students from mysterious illness

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya lauds tele-consultation services in Goa

Fashion n Lifestyle

MC Stan flaunts his traditional look in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party

Technology

Vedanta joins 20 Korean display firms for electronics manufacturing hub in India

News

Multi-generational rom-com series ‘With Love’ premiere announcement

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Sports

IPL 2023: I am recovering well, says Pant after meeting Delhi Capital teammates

Sports

Title race hots up in Premier League as Arsenal held while Man City cruise to win

Health & Lifestyle

Assam govt to award Rs 25,000 cash prize to performers for Guinness World Records

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US