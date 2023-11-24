scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal to headline 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing

Shiva Thapa and Amit Panghal (51kg) will be among the top boxers fighting it out at the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships

By Agency News Desk
Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal to headline 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing
Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal to headline 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing _ pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Six time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and 2019 World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal (51kg) will be among the top boxers fighting it out at the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships scheduled to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya from November 25 to December 1.

Assam’s Shiva, who won the gold medal, in the last edition will look to repeat the same feat while Amit Panghal, who represents Services will also aim to win the gold medal in the prestigious competition.

Other big names who will be seen competing in the 7th edition of the Elite Men’s Nationals include Tokyo Olympian Ashish Kumar (80kg), 2021 Asian Champion Sanjeet (92kg), 2021 Youth World Champion Sachin (57kg), Tokyo Olympic quarter-finalist Satish (92+kg) and 2022 CWG silver medallist Sagar (92kg) will be playing for RSPB.

Ashish will be representing Himachal Pradesh whereas Sanjeet, Satish and Sachin will be squaring off in the ring for Services.

The competition will see the participation of over 350 boxers from 35 units competing in 13 weight categories to win the medal.

Team SSCB was crowned champions in the last edition of the tournament which was held in Hisar, Haryana with 10 medals which included 6 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Farah Khan gets emotional at Sangeeta Phogat's tribute to Sridevi, says 'You created tabahi'
Next article
Monitoring outbreak of H9N2 cases in China, India prepared for any health exigency: Health Ministry
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US