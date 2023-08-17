scorecardresearch
Shooting World Championship: India start with Men’s Air Pistol team bronze in Baku

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Indian shooters started their campaign at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship (All Events) in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, with a bronze in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team competition.

The trio of Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema shot a combined 1734 to finish behind gold medallist China (1749) and silver winner Germany (1743). China won both the Air Pistol individual gold medals on the day and are currently on top of the leaderboard with four gold medals, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Thursday.

In the individual 10m Air Pistol events, Shiva was the best Indian finisher, shooting 579 in qualification for a 17th place finish. He missed qualifying for the finals by three points. Sarabjot was a place behind with 578 while Arjun Cheema finished 26th with a qualifying round score of 577.

In the Women’s 10m Air Pistol individual competition, Esha Singh shot 572 to finish 32nd to miss out on qualification by four points. Palak shot a 570 to finish 40th while Divya T.S. with a score of 566, finished 66th overall.

The men’s and women’s skeet shooting qualifications also began on the day.

Friday has both those finals lined up, but the first final of Friday will be the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
