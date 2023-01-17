scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury.

He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer, the BCCI said in a statement.

India play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Google working on Apple's AirTag competitor
Next article
Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'

Technology

Google working on Apple's AirTag competitor

News

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' brings forth stories of Indian pulp movie industry

News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

Sports

SA20: Magala is the most impressive bowler of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, says Venkatapathy Raju

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a glittering gown

Technology

New Nokia tablet with 10.3-inch display launches in India

News

‘We used to giggle and shy away from sex education class,’ says Rakul Preet Singh

News

'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

Sports

India Open: Momota oust in opener; Carolina Marin prevails in women's singles

Technology

JGU establishes India's 1st research centre for G20 studies

Technology

Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights

Sports

I like Livingstone's batting, Sachin sir is also my role model: Shafali Verma

Technology

How indoor air pollution is 5 times worse than outdoors

News

Anurag Kashyap went back to pen and paper to pen a script after a long time

Technology

Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

Technology

India 5G phone market to expand over 70 per cent by end of 2023: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US