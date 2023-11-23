Shrimant Jha takes bronze in Asia Cup para-armwrestling Championship

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India’s Shrimant Jha secured a bronze medal in the ongoing Asia Cup Para-Armwrestling Championship, that began on November 18 and will conclude on November 25 in Uzbekistan.

Jha, who hails from Chhattisgarh, won the bronze in the PIUH 90-kg category and dedicated this medal to the martyred soldiers of India. He had defeated Uzbekistan Abror Rustamov in the quarterfinals.

Cholponbai Zharkulov from Kyrgyzstan clinched a gold medal in the category.

With his bronze medal, his 44th International medal in para-arm wrestling, Asia’s no 1 and world no 3 Indian qualified for Para Armwrestling Championship Which will be Held in Croatia from December 6 to 10.

The 29-year-old, who was born with four fingers, in both of his hands, had previously won bronze and a silver at the Para-Armwrestling World Championship held in Kazakhstan in September and Asia Championship at U.A.E this year, respectively.

“My parents always had faith in me. My friends in Bhilai-Chhattisgarh also supported me. The only thing I didn’t like was the look on people’s faces when they realised that I have weak arms without finger. These medals prove that I am special. These medals are not just mine, but of the whole country,” said the 29-year-old para-arm wrestler.

He has been practicing arm wrestling for the past 15 years and have won gold at national level every single year and won multiple international medals. Jha wrestles with his left arm and has practiced enough to make three fingers his strength.

Based on sheer will and determination, the 29-year-old overcome odds and made a name for himself and the country.

It hasn’t been easy for him since school days. He was keen on playing football and cleared one level after another only to be rejected because of his non-functional right hand. It was extremely demotivating for a class 8 student afflicting him with despair.

He said; “My family and friends motivated Me, I joined gym nearby where I learnt about para armwrestling. I has been practising since then, getting better every day.”

