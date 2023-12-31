Shubman Gill is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Centurion, Dec 31 (IANS) Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes top-order batter Shubman Gill is playing ‘a bit too aggressively’ when playing Test cricket. In the first Test against South Africa, Gill failed to do well, registering scores of two and 26 as India lost by an innings and 32 runs inside three days.

In the first innings, Gill was caught down leg while trying to glance a wide delivery from Nandre Burger. In the second innings, Gill tried to play across the line against a fuller delivery, but saw his middle-stump being rattled by left-arm fast-bowler Burger.

“I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket when compared to T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball. The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind,” said Gavaskar to Star Sports.

2023 has been a breakout year for Gill, where he made 1584 ODI runs at an average of 63.36 and strike rate of 105.45. He also made 312 runs in 13 innings in T20Is, at an average of 26 and strike-rate of 145.11, apart from being leading run-getter in IPL 2023.

But in Tests, it has been a different story altogether for Gill, as he made 258 runs in six Tests at an average of 28.66 . His lone Test century this year came against Australia in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy series game on a flat Ahmedabad pitch in March, with the match ending in a draw.

Moreover, Gill has transitioned to play at number three after being the opener once Cheteshwar Pujara was not picked for the West Indies tour in July. “Shubman Gill started off his career so well and we praised his shots. We can only hope that he gets back into his form. Hope he trains harder and does well in the future,” added Gavaskar.

Now 1-0 behind in the two-game series, India will commence their 2024 run through the second Test match against South Africa, which starts on January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

–IANS

