Shweta Sehrawat to lead India 'A' (Emerging) squad at ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Delhi cricketer and former vice-captain of the national women’s U-19 squad, Shweta Sehrawat will lead the women’s India ‘A’ (Emerging) squad at the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Hong Kong later this month.

The All India Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced the Delhi all-rounder as captain of the 14-member squad for the tournament.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) will begin their campaign on June 13, when they take on hosts Hong Kong, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Friday.

After the match against Hong Kong, India ‘A’ (Emerging) will take on Thailand on June 15 and Pakistan on June 17.

The tournament, which will be played in Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground and will feature eight teams which are divided into two Groups — Group A and Group B.

The tournament commences on June 12 and the final will be played on June 21.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) is a part of Group A which also features hosts Hong Kong, Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ while Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are slotted in Group B.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.

Head coach: Nooshin Al Khadeer.

–IANS

bsk

