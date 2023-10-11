Six minor wrestlers, coach fell sick in Brahmputra Mail

Six minor wrestlers of Assam and their coach fell unconscious in Brahmaputra Mail due to food poisoning and excessive heat and humidity. They were returning to Assam after participating in a junior wrestling competition in Bhopal from October 1 to 7.

The wrestlers (all girls) and their coach have reservations till Patna in one train. After reaching here on Tuesday afternoon, they consumed food near the railway station and boarded the Brahmaputra mail.

As the wrestlers have no reservation in this train, they boarded on a general compartment despite heavy rush. As the heat and humidity was very high and passengers were also in large numbers, their health deteriorated at Kiul railway station.

Coach Pappu Kumar took them to AC coach but their health did not improve and they fell unconscious. When the train reached Jamalpur railway station, the sick wrestlers were rushed to a railway hospital where their condition is improving.

The victims are identified as Jyoti (15), Mausami (13), Sanjeeta (14), Pranita (13), Pribkar Das (17) and Sunita (16).

“We have given preliminary treatment to the players and the coach. Their health is improving and are out of danger,” Sanjay Kumar, in charge of railway hospital Jamalpur.

There were 34 male and female wrestlers who went to Madhya Pradesh for the national juniorwrestling competition.