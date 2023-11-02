scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Six teams secure spots in Paris 2024 3×3 basketball

By Agency News Desk

Mies(Switzerland)’ Nov 2 (IANS) Six teams from China, Serbia, France, and the United States have booked their spots in the 3×3 basketball competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced.

The Serbian men’s team, French women’s team, and both men’s and women’s teams from China and the United States secured their placings based on the world rankings. According to the Olympic qualifying rules, the top three teams per gender on the FIBA 3×3 Federation Ranking as of November 1, 2023, secured tickets to Paris 2024, Xinhua reports.

Serbia, the reigning bronze medalists from Tokyo 2020, finished atop the men’s rankings, followed by the U.S. and China, while the Chinese women’s team led the rankings ahead of the U.S. and France.

Eight teams per gender will compete at Paris 2024, and the remaining five spots per gender will be contested in a series of Olympic qualifying tournaments in the first half of 2024, FIBA said.

The 3×3 Olympic event is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 5, 2024, at Place de la Concorde in Paris.

–IANS

bc

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I don't have the guts to take independent film route: Anand Ekarshi
Next article
Third division side Saarbrucken shock Bayern in German Cup
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US