Slovenia's Mohoric wins Tour de Pologne

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, Aug 5 (IANS) Slovenian Matej Mohoric emerged the overall winner of the cycling Tour de Pologne after edging Joao Almeida of Portugal in Krakow, Poland.

Tim Merlier, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step team, finished first in the seventh and final stage. The Belgian took a victory in three hours, 28 minutes and 44 seconds in a bunch sprint ahead of Tudor’s Arvid de Kleijn and Fernando Gaviria of Movistar, reports Xinhua.

On the final day of the competition, the peloton rode almost 167 km from Zabrze to Krakow, where the Tour de Pologne traditionally ended. The cyclists had three laps through the streets of the Krakow city before they crossed the line at a green area called Blonia.

Mohoric won the general classification with 26:17:48 on the clock. The 28-year-old member of Bahrain Victorious team beat Almeida just by one second, and also became the best sprinter of the tournament. Pole Michal Kwiatkowski rounded out the podium, 17 seconds behind the winner.

Norway’s Markus Hoelgaard won the best climber, while Patryk Stosz of Poland claimed the award for the most active cyclist.

–IANS

