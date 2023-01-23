scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sometimes it is embarrassing to play a role of anchor in T20: Mohammad Rizwan

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that sometimes it gets embarrassing for him to play the role of anchor in the shortest format.

Rizwan, who is playing for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, feels that whenever he gets picked for a franchise-based T20 tournament, he is asked to play the anchor role like he does for Pakistan in international cricket.

“It is very difficult to play the role of anchor in the shortest format and sometimes it looks very embarrassing. What my experience says and what I know is that whenever someone hires me, they demand me to play the anchor role like the way I do in Pakistan,” Cricbuzz quoted Rizwan as saying.

“I always assess the condition, assess the opponent and do these kinds of things (anchoring the innings) and sometimes it is embarrassing because in T20 everyone knows we love sixes and they want me to score 60-70 runs from 35-45 balls, but for me to win the match.”

The world number two T20I batter added that unlike other leading batters he accelerates the run rate at the later part of the innings as he believed that assessing the time is important in the T20 format.

“You can look at the scoreboard and see what the team demands from you. My cricket idol is AB De Villiers and I look at him very closely and his performances in Test cricket and T20 as well and that’s why I also try to play according to the demand of the team.

“In T20 cricket, sometimes you can go with a slow strike rate because sometimes in T20 you are in a position where the opposition are looking to take wickets. You can go slow, when you’ve lost a couple of wickets, but when the team needs you to hit the long ball, you can go with the momentum. For me, assessing the time is important and thankfully, most of the time, I am successful,” he said.

The 30-year-old made his T20 debut in 2015 and has scored 2635 runs since then, with the highest score of 104 not out.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
Darren Lehmann urges Australia to pick Ashton Agar as second spinner on Test tour of India
Next article
Samsung may bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung may bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs

Sports

Darren Lehmann urges Australia to pick Ashton Agar as second spinner on Test tour of India

Sports

Favoritism won't help you build a team for ODI World Cup, says ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry

Technology

Merriam-Webster acquires Wordle clone Quordle

Technology

Techies earning up to $1 mn a year laid off at Big Tech firms

News

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty dance to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' in their wedding celebrations

News

‘Barbie’ to ‘Nun 2’, Warner Bros. Pictures announce 2023 Indian theatrical line-up

Sports

U-17 friendly: Clinical India defeat Uzbekistan in Goa

News

Richa Chadha's next is based on true stories of Covid second wave

News

'Avatar: The Way of Water' becomes sixth film in history to pass $2 bn globally

News

Vivica Fox rallies for 'Kill Bill 3': 'Quentin, let's go!'

News

Christian Bale was worried about being typecast after playing Batman

Technology

Spotify to lay off employees amid deepening slowdown

Technology

Deeptech battery startup Log9 raises $40 mn, aims global footprint

News

Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his privates at her when she was 23

Technology

HP launches new Envy x360 15 laptops for content creators in India

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund overpower Augsburg

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid to continue head-to-head in La Liga

Sports

Premier League: Nketiah makes last-minute winner for Arsenal as Haaland scores hat-trick for Man City

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US