Sony Sports Network official broadcaster of Saudi Pro League in India for two seasons

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Indian football fans can celebrate as Sony Sports Network was named official broadcaster of ROSHN Saudi Pro League the country and Sony LIV as streaming partner.

For the next two seasons of the league, the broadcaster will live telecast the best matches featuring some of the best football players from across the world.

ROSHN Saudi Pro League had onboarded Cristiano Ronaldo last season, and now joining the football legend are Neymar, Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and more.

In addition to the league, the Kings Cup and Saudi Super Cup will be telecast starting from the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively for both seasons.

