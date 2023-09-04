South Africa bring in Eric Simons as bowling coach ahead of Australia series & Men’s ODI World Cup

Durban, Sep 4 (IANS) Former fast-bowler Eric Simons has been roped in by the South Africa side as their bowling coach for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia and for the Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

The appointment of Simons was confirmed by South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter after the hosts’ suffered a five-wicket defeat in the third T20I to Australia, leading to a 3-0 series loss.

South Africa had appointed Rory Kleinveldt to the role in an interim position previously and roped in Quinton Friend in the same position for the T20I series in Durban. “Eric has been joining us throughout the winter and will be with us for the ODI series and World Cup,” said Walter to reporters.

Simons, 61, represented South Africa in 23 ODIs and was the head coach of the team from 2002 to 2004, including being at the role when South Africa exited 2003 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil.

Later, Simons became the bowling consultant of the Indian team winning 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil. Simons has been a bowling consultant for the Chennai Super Kings for a long time and served in the coaching staff of Super Kings’ franchises in various T20 leagues.

South Africa are yet to win the 50-over World Cup, with their best-ever finish being four-time semi-finalists. They will open their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

–IANS

nr