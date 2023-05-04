scorecardresearch
Spain tour: India U-17 fight back to hold Real Madrid U-17 to 3-3 draw

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Substitute Thanglalsoun Gangte scored in the last seconds of the match as the India U-17 boys continued with their superb performance and played out a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Real Madrid U-17 in a training game in Madrid.

The India U-17s are currently in Spain, where they are playing a series of practice matches as part of their preparation for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Thailand in June, this year.

In the training match on Wednesday night, Madrid took the lead in the 37th minute through Arevalo, but the Blue Colts only took a minute to level the score when Shashwat found the back of the net off a cross from skipper Korou, who had a good day in office, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed in a release on Thursday.

India surged into the lead when Ralte found the target three minutes after the break. Shashwat had set it up perfectly for Ralte to slot it home, but the home side scored two quick goals through A. Sanchez (52′, 69′). However, it was Gangte’s 90th-minute strike off a Korou cross that brought the equaliser.

The Indian Colts held the upper hand in the match as they availed themselves of several attacking opportunities from the start and in the 14th minute, Shashwat’s shot was cleared by Real Madrid’s Borja inside the 6-yard box.

As India continued to attack, Ralte and Ricky looked lively throughout the first half and weaved their way past a multitude of defenders to create chances for India.

Changing over, the Indian boys started to show more intent as the game resumed. India had the best chance to take the lead when the score was 2-2, but Shashwat’s rebound shot from a free-kick hit the crossbar.

