Spalletti appointed as Italy's new head coach

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Aug 19 (IANS) Luciano Spalletti has agreed to take over Italy national football team as head coach, the country’s football governing body FIGC announced.

The 64-year-old has rich coaching experience, having led Udinese, Roma, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Inter Milan and guided Napoli to win their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, but the Tuscan coach still decided to part ways with the club after the success, reports Xinhua.

“We welcome Spalletti,” said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. “The national team needed a great coach and I am very happy that he has accepted to lead the Azzurri. His enthusiasm and expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months.”

Spalletti’s predecessor Roberto Mancini, who helped the Azzurri rise from the ashes to win the Euro 2020 championship but failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, unexpectedly resigned last Sunday.

Spalletti, who has signed a contract until 2026, will start his role from September 1. His official presentation will take place in Coverciano when the squad gathers for the Euro 2024 championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine.

–IANS

cs

