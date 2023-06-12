scorecardresearch
Special Olympics World Games 2023: Delhi HC allows Centre to allocate funds to Indian team

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted permission to the Centre to allocate funds for travel expenses, accommodation, and other expenditures for the Indian team’s participation in the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was dealing with an application filed by the Centre seeking permission to implement the recommendations of the court committee in order to support the development of sports.

The bench stated that the court is inclined to allow the Centre to release funds for travel expenses and accommodation for the team.

The court, however, emphasised that the committee appointed by it should ensure that the funds are used solely for the sportspersons’ expenses and training.

The bench clarified that the government funds should only be utilised for the training and travel of the athletes, arranging coaches, and providing necessary equipment and services such as physiotherapists and trainers for their participation in the Games.

The court acknowledged that the athletes involved have intellectual challenges and that a large contingent of athletes will be participating and also be requiring assistance. Therefore, the court permitted support staff to accompany the team.

Representing the Centre, senior advocate R. Balasubramanian said that due to various court orders restricting the release of funds to sports federations, the government was facing difficulties in allocating funds for the athletes’ participation in the Games.

The Special Olympics World Games 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 17 to June 25 in Berlin, Germany.

–IANS

