scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Specific focus during camps will help in countering spin in Sri Lanka, says Pakistan’s Shakeel

By Agency News Desk

Galle, July 14 (IANS) Pakistan’s left-handed batter Saud Shakeel believes a specific focus on playing against spin in the side’s preparatory camps in Lahore and Karachi will help him in countering spin on Sri Lankan pitches ahead of the start of two-game Test series starting from Sunday at Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Shakeel was one of the four players to make a debut in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi and was quick to make an impression with a fourth-innings knock of 76. He further made a 214-ball 94 in Multan to take Pakistan in the touching distance of chasing 355 before being declared caught behind down the leg by the third umpire.

He scored another second innings half-century in the next Test in Karachi through 53 and when New Zealand arrived in Karachi for the two Tests, he registered his maiden Test century with a 341-ball 125 not out in the second Test at the same venue where he had brought up his maiden first-class ton.

The tour to Sri Lanka, which kickstarts the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle for both teams, will be Shakeel’s first brush with playing Test cricket away from home.

“We have had good preparations leading into this series with camps in Lahore and Karachi. I’ve focused on enhancing my skills and adding a few more shots in the repertoire.”

“There was a specific focus on spin during the camp in Lahore, which gave me good practice to counter spin on the turning tracks here. I’ve also focused on how I can score runs in Sri Lanka conditions because, in the end, it is the runs that matter.”

“I play sweep shot well, so I further improved it. Playing the sweep helps me derail the line and length of a bowler. I have also worked to improve my reverse sweep and footwork to tackle spin here,” said Shakeel to PCB Digital.

Recalling last year’s Test when Pakistan famously squared the two-match series chasing the highest-ever total of 342 in Galle on the back of Abdullah Shafique’s 160 not out, Shakeel revealed he had been talking to the opener to get more insights about playing Test cricket on challenging Sri Lankan conditions.

“We (the players) do talk about the game and share knowledge. I talk to Abdullah (Shafique) a lot because we are together mostly. When I was here with the team last year, I saw that the spinners do get help from the surfaces.”

“But if you keep on countering them by playing attacking shots regularly and keep ticking the scoreboard, you shift the pressure on the opposition. We chased 350 (342) in Galle last year, which looked an impossible task, but our plan was to go for runs and it put the opposition under pressure.”

Shakeel has previous experience playing in Sri Lanka, having captained Pakistan Shaheens when they toured Dambulla to play Sri Lanka ‘A’ in two unofficial Tests and three List-A games in 2021. He stated that having played already in Sri Lanka will come in handy over the next few weeks.

“The experience of playing domestic cricket and for the country’s ‘A’ side helps a cricketer a lot. It has helped me a great deal too. I’ve played a lot of domestic cricket in my career. I toured here with Pakistan Shaheens in 2021, though we played in a different city, it gave me an idea of how conditions are here.”

“International cricket is all about handling pressure, so if you stay calm on the wicket you can make better decisions. Off the field, as well, I am calm, and it helps me in making better decisions,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split
Next article
Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to alma mater as she visits her college
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Bawaal – Dil Se Dil Tak Song Lyrics starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

News

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to alma mater as she visits her college

Technology

Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists

News

Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language

Technology

Pets may not improve owners with severe mental illness: Study

News

Genelia Deshmukh is the first actress I approached, was lucky: ‘Trial Period’ director

Sports

UTT Season 4: Former champions Dabang Delhi TTC meet Goa Challengers in third tie

Lyrics

BTS Jung Kook Seven Song Lyrics featuring Latto and Han So-hee

News

Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why

News

'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them

News

‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ actress Mrinal Navell says that showbiz demands a lot of patience

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO family's 73 days of 'penance', finally rewarded

News

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns to Mumbai after being stuck in Manali

Sports

Indian female CS:GO team set to make historic debut at Asian qualifiers in Riyadh

Technology

IT hiring in India expected to be cautious yet strategic in Q2 FY24: Report

Technology

Kia exceeds 1 mn vehicle production at India plant

Technology

Food industry scrambles to deal with WHO's classification of aspartame

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US