Sporting forward Arthur Gomes in line for Cruzeiro move

Rio de Janeiro, July 9 (IANS) Cruzeiro are close to signing Sporting Lisbon forward Arthur Gomes on a permanent deal, according to widespread media reports in Brazil.

The 25-year-old is set to complete the move within days after the Belo Horizonte club agreed in principle to a three million-euro transfer fee, Globo Esporte reported on Saturday.

As per Xinhua, Gomes has made 38 appearances for Sporting across all competitions and scored four goals since his 2022 move from Estoril.

He is contracted to the Portuguese club until June 2027 but has reportedly been considered surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim.

Cruzeiro are currently eighth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with 21 points from 14 games.

–IANS

