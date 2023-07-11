scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sporting forward Arthur Gomes in line for Cruzeiro move

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, July 9 (IANS) Cruzeiro are close to signing Sporting Lisbon forward Arthur Gomes on a permanent deal, according to widespread media reports in Brazil.

The 25-year-old is set to complete the move within days after the Belo Horizonte club agreed in principle to a three million-euro transfer fee, Globo Esporte reported on Saturday.

As per Xinhua, Gomes has made 38 appearances for Sporting across all competitions and scored four goals since his 2022 move from Estoril.

He is contracted to the Portuguese club until June 2027 but has reportedly been considered surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim.

Cruzeiro are currently eighth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with 21 points from 14 games.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
3rd T20I: England beat Australia 5 wickets to win series 2-1, keep Women's Ashes alive
Next article
Wimbledon: Berrettini edges Zverev; Tsitsipas, Rune also register wins
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Para Athletics C'ships: Sumit Antil, Mariyappan and others gear up for strong show in Paris

Sports

Wimbledon: Berrettini edges Zverev; Tsitsipas, Rune also register wins

Sports

3rd T20I: England beat Australia 5 wickets to win series 2-1, keep Women's Ashes alive

Sports

Serie A: De Arrascaeta earns point for Flamengo against Palmeiras

Sports

Canada Open: Lakshya Sen storms into final, Sindhu knocked out in semis

Sports

Uruguay goalkeeper Rochet set for Internacional move

Technology

Why the Foxconn-Vedanta deal fell through

Sports

Ashes 2023: England close Day Three on 27/0 in chase of 251 after bowling out Australia for 224

Sports

Newly elected OCA president expects Hangzhou to deliver 'fantastic' Asian Games

Sports

Golf: Tan makes history by winning the inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters

Sports

Football: Durand Cup Trophy Tour conducted in Mumbai with great enthusiasm

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Kvitova, Sabalenka advance to fourth round in contrasting styles

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz overcomes Jarry's challenge; Medvedev shrugs off early scare

Sports

Dasun Shanaka, Scott Edwards target silverware after sealing ODI World Cup qualification

Sports

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah elected new OCA chief; Russia, Belarus allowed at Asian Games in Hangzhou as neutrals

Sports

Ashes 2023: Warner's issue is that he goes so hard at the ball, says Butcher after Broad claims him once again

Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023: South Zone overcome North, set up final clash with West

Sports

Asian Athletics C'ship: Focus on Tajinderpal in Bangkok as Karanveer drops out with dope test

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US