Sportiqo launches new digital campaign with brand ambassador Robin Uthappa

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) With the IPL fever gripping the country, Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform, has announced the launch of a new digital campaign featuring renowned cricketer Robin Uthappa.

The campaign is aimed at promoting Sportiqo’s sports solutions and engaging with sports enthusiasts worldwide.

The digital campaign, titled, “Khel On. Trade On,” will showcase Robin Uthappa – the brand ambassador of Sportiqo, highlighting the company’s cutting-edge sports technology products and services and how one can learn about financial trading by applying their skills and knowledge of their favourite sport. The digital campaign will include a series of videos on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube videos/shorts and other engaging digital activities to connect with sports fans and promote Sportiqo’s offerings.

Speaking about the new digital campaign, Robin Uthappa said, “As a player, I believe that a well-executed digital campaign has the power to connect, engage, and inspire communities around the world. It’s not just about the technology, but the creative storytelling and meaningful interactions that can truly make a digital campaign a game-changer and Sportiqo have done just that, by weaving in a story beautifully of trading and cricket going hand in hand on the platform”.

With the launch of this digital campaign, Sportiqo and Robin Uthappa are all set to inspire and empower sports enthusiasts worldwide to unleash their sports IQ and learn about stock trading while being at it.

“I am thrilled to have Robin as the face of our digital campaign. He brings an unparalleled level of talent, dedication, and passion to the game, and we are honoured to have him represent our team and brand. We are confident that Robin will inspire and captivate fans all over the world. Our digital campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences to our fans. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sports and online gaming,” said Anindya Kar, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Sportiqo.

Raj R Gupta, director of the digital campaign said, “Like every other person in India, most of my fond memories of childhood involve cricket. While shooting these ads I felt a personal resonance with the stories I was telling. As a filmmaker, I have always wanted to entertain and engage an audience. I like to tell stories about people who inspire others. This was what excited me most when I got to know that I will be working with Robin Uthappa. He has inspired the budding cricketers of a whole generation with his work ethic and sportsmanship. And I needed to bring out those qualities on screen when we were shooting these ad films.”

–IANS

cs

Director Om Raut visit Karmanghat Hanuman Temple to seek blessings for Adipurush
IT spending in India projected to total $108.5 bn in 2023: Report
