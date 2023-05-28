scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sports For All: Empowering Indian sports through grassroots development

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi, two individuals have taken a key step eight years ago to revolutionise the sporting culture and support the empowerment of grassroots sports in schools in India, by founding the organisation called ‘Sports for All’ (SFA).

Since its inception in 2015, SFA has enabled 12 Championships at Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Uttarakhand, across 28 sporting disciplines, with the participation of 200,000 athletes and more than 4000 schools.

“It is always been a long-term vision to be able to stitch up a unifying platform for school sports across the country. There are a lot of things that need to come together to be able to do that,” said Joshi, who is a national-level swimmer.

SFA Championships is an inter-school city-based model, where 15,000 plus kids between the age of 5 and 17 can take part.

Last year SFA hosted four championships, bringing school sports alive in Hyderabad, Pune and Uttarakhand and this year they’re going to 10 different cities. The SFA founder-duo is planning to take it to 40 different cities by 2028.

“We have 15,000 athletes in one SFA championship and we’re going to do ten such championships in four months, so we’re gonna do 10 championships — larger than the Olympics — in four months,” said Vishwas, who is a Chemical Engineer.

“What the Olympics does once in four years, we’re doing 10 of them in four months,” he added.

SFA is the leading sports entrepreneurial venture empanelled with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the official partner of Team India under the aegis of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and sponsors the Khelo India Youth Games, for the next 5 years (until 2028 editions).

Previously, SFA has also managed editions of the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune, Assam, and Odisha.

The SFA Championships were instituted to showcase the potential of large-scale multi-sporting competitions propelled by tech and data analytics.

“We specialise in school sports but at the same time we have the expertise to do the Khelo India Games and National Games across the sports, so multisport is pretty much our experience. But the biggest factor we bring is that it is a technology backed.

“When it is a technology backed, the efficiency increases big time. The scoring, talent mapping, and the athlete experience are something where we are being able to play an integral role.

“At SFA, technology, data analytics, match videography all of these things are very new when it comes to school sports. Its impact has helped children prepare for events like Khelo India and National Games,” Rishikesh explained.

SFA has determinedly focused on transforming sporting championships at the grassroots level, by providing an inclusive, diverse, safe, and best-in-class platform for the youth to realise their fullest potential through sports.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers, DCW chief Maliwal tells Delhi Police chief
Next article
Google Chrome's new extension to let users create side panel UI
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google Chrome's new extension to let users create side panel UI

Sports

Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers, DCW chief Maliwal tells Delhi Police chief

News

John Stamos was 'angry' with Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen for refusing 'Fuller House'

News

Emily Blunt sometimes forgives people 'too quickly'

Technology

Starship will be ready to fly again in 2 months: Elon Musk

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'screen-sharing' feature to beta testers on Android

News

Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ teaser launched

News

Ice Spice joins Taylor Swift on stage to perform 'Karma' remix at Eras Tour

News

'Karmaa Meets Kismet' director feels 'connected to her roots' with Sanjay Mishra

Sports

Mandar Rao Dessai to leave Mumbai City FC after three seasons

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Sports

If you look too deeply, it can affect you in a bad way: Anderson on plans to outsmart Smith in the Ashes

Health & Lifestyle

Naresh Kumar Kumawat – The sculptor of mural in new Parliament building

Technology

Use lesser groundwater in farming in Bengal to prevent arsenic exposure: Study

Sports

French Open: Aryna Sabalenka starts strong, beats Marta Kostyuk

News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha arrive in Jaipur to finalise wedding destination

Sports

YouTube allows unlimited streams for NFL Sunday Ticket

News

Billie Eilish calls out 'women hating weirdos' from her comments section

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US