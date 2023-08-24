scorecardresearch
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces to set up National Centre of Excellence in Raj

Jaipur, Aug 24 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced to open a National Centre of Excellence in Rajasthan.

Thakur made the announcement on Wednesday afterinaugurating 33 Khelo India Centres developed by the Central government in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna asked the Union Minister to set up 50 Khelo India Centres, citing the increase in number of districts in the state. On this, Thakur promised to build 51 centres in the state.

The Union Minister said that through Khelo India Centres across the country, training will be given to the coaches at the block level as well. “Today, players are not worried about their future… All they have to worry is about playing and leave all other concerns to the government.”

He said that the youth of Rajasthan give the biggest support to the Army, and now, they will come forward in sports as well.

Thakur said that projects worth Rs 125 crore have been approved for sports in Rajasthan, out of which many projects have been completed, while some are going to be completed soon. These projects “will give a boost” to the sports in the state.

He said that sports is a state subject and states should play a role in it. The Central government also wants that every state should come up with new sports-centric schemes and promote facilities for players. “The medal tally will increase only when the Centre and the states will together promote sports,” Thakur asserted.

0
Entertainment Today

