Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

By Agency News Desk
Greater Noida, July 27 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday inaugurated the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023, which is being held in India for the first time.

The international event will see participation of more than 30 Indian weightlifters, including many Khelo India athletes who in the past month alone gave India its best ever performance at the Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships by winning 61 medals in total.

“I am very happy that India is hosting this prestigious event where more than 15 nations from the Asian region, 200 athletes and more than 50 technical staff and coaches are participating. Events like these are the bedrock for future sporting successes. I wish all the best to all the athletes participating in this event,” said Thakur.

Praising the Weightlifting Federation of India, he said, “I know that it is not easy to host such a big championship within such a short span, but when there is a will, there is a way and the Weightlifting Federation under the leadership of the President Sahdev Yadav has proved that.”

The Sports Minister also spoke about the achievements of various iconic Indian weightlifters such as Karnam Malleshwari, Mirabai Chanu who inspire young athletes to compete with more power.

He congratulated the new crop of athletes like Martina Devi, Harshada Garud and Dhanush Loganathan who in the past have won multiple Khelo India Games medals and other medals at the highest level.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships begins on July 28 and concludes on August 5.

–IANS

ak/

