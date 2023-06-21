scorecardresearch
Sr women's football nationals: Railways stun holders Manipur; Bengal, Haryana earn full points

Amritsar, June 20 (IANS) On a dramatic day at the Final Round of Women’s Senior National Football Championships, Indian Railways stunned defending champions Manipur by a solitary goal while West Bengal defeated Maharashtra and Haryana overcame Himachal Pradesh in key matches on Tuesday.

The focus was on the clash between Railways and holders Manipur. Railways edged Manipur in a splendid 1-0 victory, here at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

The first-half strike from Manisa Panna was enough for the team to avenge their defeat in the previous year’s final of the tournament.

Railways’ defender Supriya Routroy was named the Player of the Match for her solid display at the back. The win means the two teams stand equal on points in Group B with two wins and a loss each.

Meanwhile, West Bengal completed a 5-0 rout of Maharashtra in a Group B game at the GNDU Main Ground on Tuesday.

It all began with a 33rd-minute strike from skipper Sangita Basfore, which gave the two-time national champions the lead. Rimpa Haldar added another to make it 2-0 before the two sides headed into the break. Bengal held on to their lead and looked likely to end the match with the full three points.

But the game was far from over as Ratna Halder scored Bengal’s third goal in the 71st minute from the spot. Thereafter, substitute Dular Marandi scored twice in six minutes to make it 5-0. Basfore was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The win, also their third in the Final Round of the tournament, kept Bengal on top of Group B standings, superior to Haryana only by goal difference.

Haryana pip Himachal

Haryana maintained their chances as they picked up their third consecutive victory in the competition after edging Himachal Pradesh 1-0 at the GNDU Main Ground. The joint Group B leaders banked on Aarti’s lone strike in the 72nd minute to grab the three points.

The midfielder was left unmarked by the Himachal Pradesh defence at the far post as she tapped home a tantalising cross from the right flank by Parmila. Haryana were in the driver’s seat for the majority of the game as they recorded 35 attempts out of which 10 were on target. They also enjoyed a massive 69% of the ball possession proving their command over the game.

Aarti was awarded the Player of the Match.

