scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sr Women's hockey nationals: Odisha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, M.P win league matches

By News Bureau

Kakinada (A.P.), Feb 19 (IANS) Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Hockey, hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Bihar strengthened their case of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 by winning their encounters today.

Hockey Association of Odisha took on Hockey Rajasthan in the first Pool A encounter of the day and won by 13-1. Punam Barla (1′, 3′, 29′, 46′, 47′) started the rout with a 5-goal haul with Dipti Lakra (8′), Aten Toppo (22′,37′), Asmita Barla (39′, 40′), Rinki Kumar (39′, 50′) piling on the goals till the end. Sarita (46′) managed to pull one back for Hockey Rajasthan but Player of the Match Anupa Barla (57′) scored in the dying embers of the game to seal the win for her team.

The second match was a close Pool B encounter between Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Chandigarh which the former won by a 2-1 margin. Hockey Chandigarh took the lead through Reetu Devi (13′) but Chandana J (14′, 44′) equalised soon after and scored again in the second half to complete the comeback win for Hockey Karnataka, Hockey India informed in a release on Sunday.

Player of the Match and captain Pooja M.D said, “It was an intense battle out there and I am happy that the match ended in our favour. It’s all a credit to the team for never giving up and believing in ourselves. Receiving a Player of the Match Award after this game makes it so much more special, I cannot wait to get on the pitch and stand a chance to win again,” after winning the match.

The third match of the day in Pool C saw Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Uttarakhand 4-1. Chhattisgarh Hockey Captain Pooja Yadav (6′) opened the scoring early, followed by goals from Sulochna (12′) and Anjali Mahto (27′, 27′). Hockey Uttarakhand scored a goal soon after through Preeti Sharma (28′) but failed to build any momentum to stage a comeback after that. Anjali Mahto was named the Player of the Match for her scintillating performance in the game.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Manipur Hockey emulated the same scoreline in Pool G with M.P. winning 4-1. Manipur Hockey drew first blood through Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi (20′) but Hockey Madhya Pradesh came out in the second half in the mood for a comeback. Goals from Manmeet Kaur (47′), Anjali Gautam (49′), and Player of the Match Preeti Dubey (56′, 60′) earned Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3 points from the game.

Preeti Dubey won the Player of the Match Award for the second time in this competition. “Winning the first two games and two Player of the Match Awards is a special feeling, it means that my performances aren’t going unnoticed and that gives me the confidence to do better in the rest of the games and hopefully the National Squad selectors are keeping a track of it too”, she said after the victory.”

The final match of the day between Assam Hockey and Hockey Bihar from Pool D ended in a 2-0 win for Hockey Bihar. After a quiet second half from both teams, Hockey Bihar’s Kajal Lakra (31′) converted a penalty corner followed by a goal from Nuan Topno (48′). Nusrat Khatoon won the Player of the Match Award for her skill with the stick during the match.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Karisma Kapoor learnt to speak Bengali, rolled cigarettes for her part in 'Brown'
This May Also Interest You
News

Karisma Kapoor learnt to speak Bengali, rolled cigarettes for her part in 'Brown'

News

DGA Awards: 'The Daniels' take home top prize, 'Euphoria' honoured with Best Drama Series

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: SAI, Pritam Siwach teams win big on opening day

Sports

PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts seek to regain upper hand against Mumbai Meteors

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Speaker calls meeting on 'exorbitant rates of medicines'

News

Judd Apatow roasts Tom Cruise over CGI, scientology at DGA Awards

Sports

IND v AUS: Rohit to miss first ODI; Unadkat returns after nine years, Jadeja too is back (Ld)

Sports

'I am disappointed and shell-shocked': Allan Border slams Australia's panicky batting in the second Test

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Sasikumar, Prajnesh win, reach final qualifying round

Sports

WFI's Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series

Sports

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record in Idaho

News

When Austin Butler was pranked by Quentin Tarantino on 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' sets

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

News

Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!

Sports

Rohit to miss first ODI against Australia as selectors bring back Jadeja, Axar, Rahul

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India retain K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Unadkat for 3rd, 4th Tests

News

Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: Bikes are very integral part of my life

Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US