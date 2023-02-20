Sr women's hockey nationals: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu win

Kakinada (AP), Feb 20 (IANS) Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu picked up three points each after victories in their respective matches as action continued in the 13th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2023, here on Monday.

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Himachal 2-0 in their Pool F encounter. Shalu Mann (17′, 58′) led her team to victory with two goals while Sarabdeep Kaur earned the Player of the Match Award for running the show in this tightly-contested affair.

The second match in the Pool E was a rollercoaster ride with Uttar Pradesh Hockey winning against Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3-2.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey surged ahead through goals from Rakhi Rathor (16′) and Vartika Rawat (33′,59′) but Lolita Mary (39′) and Garlanka Varahalamma (47′) levelled the score for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Hockey Andhra Pradesh conceded a penalty stroke at the end of the game, converted by Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s Vartika to snatch the points back from Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Player of the Match Vinamrata Yadav was the star of the show, covering every corner of the pitch and sprinkling her magic all over.

“This was such a close-fought win but there was never any doubt in the mind of the players, we knew we had to keep working as a team and not panic. This belief is what kept us going and got us the victory in the end. This Player of the Match Award is for the team, not just for me, it will always remind us of this hard-fought game,” she said.

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu won their match against Le Puducherry Hockey in the last match of the day from Pool H by a 3-0 scoreline. The goalscorers for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were Priyanga S (24′), Janani (49′) and Player of the Match S Soniya (11′).

