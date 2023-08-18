scorecardresearch
Sri Lanka Cricket accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's resignation from all forms of cricket

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, Aug 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket’s Executive Committee has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne’s decision to quit playing all forms of International Cricket.

This follows a resignation letter the player sent to Sri Lanka Cricket announcing his intention to retire from playing international cricket for his country.

The Executive Committee decided to accept the resignation letter of Thirimanne during a Meeting held recently, Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Friday.

‘We take this opportunity to wish Thirimanne the best in his future endeavours, and his services to Sri Lanka Cricket covering all forms of the game will be well remembered,’ said Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket.

He appeared for Sri Lanka in 44 Test matches, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is, amassing over 5500 international runs across all formats for his country.

On July 23, the 33-year-old Thirimanne took to social media to inform about his decision, bringing an end to a career that has seen him feature for Sri Lanka in 44 Tests, 127 ODIs and 26 T20Is after making his international debut in 2010.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country for the past few years. This game has given me so much over the years. But with a lot of mixed feelings, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” Thirimanne posted on Facebook.

The classy left-hander scored three Test centuries and four ODI hundreds during his ODI career and was part of Sri Lanka’s side that defeated India in the final of the 2014 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Mirpur.

It was one of three T20 World Cup campaigns that Thirimanne featured in, while he also played a part in Sri Lanka’s two most recent 50-over World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Thirimanne’s last match for Sri Lanka came in the second Test against India at Bengaluru in March last year where he fell cheaply for eight and zero.

–IANS

bsk

9
