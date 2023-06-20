scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series next month

By Agency News Desk

Lahore, June 20 (IANS) Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, starting from July 16, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16 with Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo hosting the second Test from July 24-28.

Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a two-day warm-up game on July 11. The venue for the warm-up fixture is yet to be confirmed, as per PCB release.

During Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2022 for the two-match Test series, the South Asian team scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the ground and win the first Test by four wickets. The hosts pounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win as the series resulted in 1-1 draw.

Pakistan last played a Test at the Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo in 2014. They have played six Tests at the ground, winning one, losing one with four matches ending in a draw.

The Sri Lanka series will be Pakistan’s first assignment in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Haryana, M.P qualify for semis
Next article
When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room
This May Also Interest You
News

When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room

Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Haryana, M.P qualify for semis

Health & Lifestyle

India's 1st mRNA Omicron booster vax gets DCGI nod, to launch in 2-3 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

Technology

Consumer groups call on EU regulators to probe generative AI risks

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may cost $1,699

News

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' is perfect for monsoon romance

News

Ignite the monsoon romance as Jubin Nautiyal along with Gurmeet Choundhary and Karishma Sharma is back with ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’

News

Chiranjeevi is glad granddaughter is 'born on favourite day, auspicious time'

News

AICWA requests PM Modi to ban 'Adipurush' for 'defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman'

News

Tillotama Shome: 'People across the country can access my work, thanks to OTT'

News

Tom Cruise is keen to work with 'enormously talented' Scarlett Johansson

Technology

Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)

Technology

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under lens in EU: Report

News

Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival

News

'Tarak Mehta' tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recalls how she fell in love with him

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash plays cupid between Jad and Akanksha

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US