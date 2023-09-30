Stephen Constantine joins Pakistan men’s national football team as a head coach

Lahore, Sep 30 (IANS) Ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has decided to appoint Stephen Constantine as head coach of the Pakistan men’s national football team

“The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in order to provide Pakistan with the best chance of winning the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, appointed a new Men’s National Team Head Coach. Stephen, who is a legend in South Asia having taken India from 176 to 96 in the FIFA rankings, has also been an Elite FIFA instructor since 2000.

He brings the very top-tier professional experience that we believe will make a difference. Stephen has agreed to join us with a singular focus for now – to win our qualifiers against Cambodia,” said PFF in a statement released on Saturday.

In his coaching career, he has managed big teams like Premier League’s (PL) AFC Bournemouth and another English club Millwall.

One of Asia’s most seasoned coaches, Constantine prior to taking charge of the Indian football team, spent two years as the head coach of the Nepal national team after beginning his managing career.

During his second spell with the Blues, the 60-year-old guided India to silver medals at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and the 2016 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. India also won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 under his direction, and as a result, he was voted the nation’s Coach of the Year.

Pakistan will face Cambodia in the World Cup Qualifiers’ first leg in Cambodia on October 12, followed by their home leg on October 17.

–IANS

hs