scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Stephen Constantine joins Pakistan men’s national football team as a head coach

By Agency News Desk

Lahore, Sep 30 (IANS) Ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Cambodia, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has decided to appoint Stephen Constantine as head coach of the Pakistan men’s national football team

“The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in order to provide Pakistan with the best chance of winning the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, appointed a new Men’s National Team Head Coach. Stephen, who is a legend in South Asia having taken India from 176 to 96 in the FIFA rankings, has also been an Elite FIFA instructor since 2000.

He brings the very top-tier professional experience that we believe will make a difference. Stephen has agreed to join us with a singular focus for now – to win our qualifiers against Cambodia,” said PFF in a statement released on Saturday.

In his coaching career, he has managed big teams like Premier League’s (PL) AFC Bournemouth and another English club Millwall.

One of Asia’s most seasoned coaches, Constantine prior to taking charge of the Indian football team, spent two years as the head coach of the Nepal national team after beginning his managing career.

During his second spell with the Blues, the 60-year-old guided India to silver medals at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games and the 2016 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. India also won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 under his direction, and as a result, he was voted the nation’s Coach of the Year.

Pakistan will face Cambodia in the World Cup Qualifiers’ first leg in Cambodia on October 12, followed by their home leg on October 17.

–IANS

hs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Exposure to chemicals may delay puberty in girls: Study
Next article
From Hyderabad to LA, Raja Kumari set for 'The Bridge World Tour'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US