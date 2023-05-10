scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) Left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult has expressed that he has a strong desire to play for New Zealand at the Men’s ODI World Cup to be held in India later in October-November year.

Boult, 33, was released from his New Zealand Cricket central contract last year after requesting for the same in order to spend time with his family and feature in various T20 leagues around the world. He last played for New Zealand in last year’s Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

“I’ve still got that big desire to play for New Zealand. It is what it is: I’ve made my decision. I’ve been lucky enough to have a 13-year career in the Black Cap and hey, I’ve still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well. We’ll see how that unfolds: there’s still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment.”

“I remember after the 2019 final, I said to Kane (Williamson) that we’ve got to be there again, come 2023 in India. It’s a shame with what’s going on with his knee but he’ll be working as hard as he can to try and get there. It’s such a great tournament… One hundred percent, I’ve got that desire to be out there.”

“We’re a great one-day side. We’ve got some players that have travelled to India and experienced the conditions a lot, and that’s what it comes down to in World Cups. You can’t buy experience, and you can’t replace players that have toured for however many years across these conditions,” Boult, currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Apart from the ODI World Cup, Boult also revealed that he wishes to return to the Test match arena, especially with matches against Australia and South Africa coming up in New Zealand’s 2023/24 summer of cricket. “There are some big Tests coming up next year: Australia and South Africa are due to travel to New Zealand. And Test cricket is still my favourite format.”

“I’ve played nearly 80 Tests and had some pretty great times in the Black Cap, but they said that, if I chose to move away from that contract, my time in it would be limited. And I’m pretty sure they’ve never had anyone play Test cricket that isn’t contracted – so that probably makes it hard as well,” he added.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film
Next article
New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

News

A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

News

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

News

Imagine Dragons supports writers' strike by performing outside Netflix HQ

News

Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

News

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book

Sports

Hockey India name 18-member national team for Women's Jr Asia Cup, Preeti to lead

News

'Rista Rista' starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK felicitates Elephant caregivers Bomman, Bellie and Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves

Technology

Puresight Systems appoints Pranjit Hazarika as its CEO

Technology

Twitter introduces new features in DMs, will soon launch voice, video chat

Sports

IPL 2023: Competition is very tight; need to keep this momentum rolling, says Jason Behrendorff

News

Mammootty starts shooting for crime drama 'Bazooka'

Health & Lifestyle

Man held for selling fake injections to cancer patients

News

Matthew McConaughey to star in 'The Rivals Of Amziah King'

Sports

Court seeks Delhi Police's status report on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Technology

'Unacceptable breach and violation of privacy': MoS IT warns Big Tech

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US