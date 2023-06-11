scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Stuttgart Open: Fit-again Nick Kyrgios 'super excited' for his comeback

By Agency News Desk

Stuttgart (Germany), June 11 (IANS) Nick Kyrgios, who has been out of action for last seven months due to injury, is now fit and ‘super excited’ to make his comeback as the Australian competes as the eighth seed next week at the Stuttgart Open, where he is set to play his first singles match since last October in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old played in the doubles at the 2022 ATP Finals alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, but has not competed this season after undergoing surgery to repair a small tear in his left lateral meniscus in January.

“I wouldn’t say it was major surgery, but I had quite a serious surgery on my knee. It’s taken me about five months to get back to even playing, moving and [ready to play] against these players,” Kyrgios was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.

“It’s been difficult, but at times it’s been amazing just to be home with my family. Tennis is a sport where you travel so much of the year and being home, for me, was important. But seeing everyone [else] play wasn’t easy at times. I’m just super excited that my knee is a bit better and I’m able to play now,” he added.

Kyrgios enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, when he racked up a 37-10 record, including a Tour-leading 12 wins on grass.

The World No. 28, who reached his maiden major final at last year’s Wimbledon, hopes to pick up where he left off on the surface as he prepares for a first-round clash against Wu Yibing in Stuttgart.

“The grass season for me is always the best part of the year. This year has been really tough for me, obviously recovering from knee surgery. I’m coming back to a tournament [where] I’ve done really well in the past, played some amazing matches. The crowd is always really supportive, and the atmosphere is really good,” said Kyrgios.

“I’m super excited to be here again and to get out there and play the sport that I’ve been working so hard to get back to,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
It pays to make propaganda films
Next article
Shawn Mendes releases new song on climate change following Canadian wildfires
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Indian study finds nutrient key to delay ageing, boost long & healthy life

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men down Argentina 3-0 to climb back to top of standings

Sports

WTC Final: Prefer to be slightly underdone than overdone, says Pat Cummins

Technology

Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

News

Munawar Faruqui drops maiden album ‘Madari’, says it has song for everyone

Technology

Indian-origin professor awarded 'Dutch Nobel Prize'

Technology

Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India

Technology

Apple enters AR era with Vision Pro headset, starts at $3,499

News

Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: ‘This season will be raw, unfiltered just like me’

News

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album

News

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – screen 'Mom' to many stars – passes away

Sports

French Open: 'Casper is favourite in semis, I see him in the final', says Holger Rune after QF loss to fellow Scandinavian

Sports

WTC Final: Kohli-Rahane's unbeaten 71-run stand keeps India alive in a daunting chase of 444

Technology

Spotify lays off 200 employees in podcast division

Health & Lifestyle

New drug to stop deadly brain cancer from worsening shows promise

Sports

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

Sports

WTC Final: As long as you are prepared to have a good grind you can have success as a batter, says Rohit Sharma

News

Raveena Tandon felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US