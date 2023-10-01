scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Luis Suarez earns point for Gremio against Fortaleza

By Agency News Desk
Luis Suarez earns point for Gremio against Fortaleza
Luis Suarez

Rio De Janeiro, Oct 1 (IANS) Luis Suarez scored a late equaliser as Gremio salvaged a 1-1 away draw with Fortaleza in Brazil’s Serie A championship. Veteran playmaker Thiago Galhardo gave Fortaleza the lead from the penalty spot after a Reinaldo hand ball just before halftime, reports Xinhua.

But Gremio looked more cohesive as the game progressed and went close to scoring with a series of chances in the second half.

Suarez finally breached the hosts’ defense when he ran onto Reinaldo’s through ball before firing a first-time effort through the legs of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel and into the back of the net.

The result leaves Gremio second in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with 44 points from 25 games, seven points behind leaders Botafogo, who have a game in hand. Fortaleza are ninth, five points further back.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Flamengo won 1-0 at home to Bahia, Sao Paulo prevailed 2-1 at home to Corinthians, Cuiaba cruised to a 3-0 home win over Fluminense and Atletico Mineiro won 2-0 at Internacional.

–IANS

cs

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ben Stokes will show his true worth in the knockout games, says Broad
Next article
Film stars love-hate relationship with media
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US